Metro Detroit weather: Cold and quiet Friday before some snow over weekend

Friday will be cold but stays dry before some weekend snow.

The day starts with wind chills in the teens. Highs climb to about 35.

Highs will be around 38 both Saturday and Sunday, with a chance of snow both days. Saturday will see flurries, while Sunday will have an inch or less of accumulation, if it sticks.

The week starts quiet before a wintry mix moves in on Tuesday. Temperatures are forecasted to be near 40 that day, so the impact of that system isn't clear yet.