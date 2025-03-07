Metro Detroit weather: Cold end to the week, with a warmup on the way

The wind eases, but the cold holds on to finish the week.

Wet snow or rain moves in late afternoon and evening, but accumulation will be limited, mainly south and on the grass, with plenty of melting.

The weekend stays dry and chilly, but the warm-up begins after a cold Sunday morning. And don’t forget—Daylight Saving Time begins this weekend, so clocks spring forward, stealing an hour of sleep Saturday night into Sunday.

Next week looks fantastic, with temps aiming for 60 by Tuesday.