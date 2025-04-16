Metro Detroit weather: Cold start to Wednesday, but warmer temps are on the way

It’s another cold start to the day, but a warm-up is coming!

Today kicks it off with clouds to start, but sun returns before long, helping 50° feel pretty tolerable.

Thursday gets even better with a lighter wind and more sunshine and highs climbing to 60, while we keep an eye on our next system arriving Friday.

A spotty shower is possible Thursday night or early Friday, but the best chance for rain comes later in the day and with it, the potential for severe weather. The Storm Prediction Center has Southeast Michigan in a slight risk for severe storms. Damaging wind and hail are the main threats.