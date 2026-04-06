Metro Detroit weather: Cold start to the week with some light snow and rain

The Brief The week starts cold with some light snow and rain Monday. Temperatures drop even more headed into Tuesday. By Thursday, highs will be back into the 60s.



We’ll keep the cold going to start the week, with both rain and snow in the forecast.

Early showers fade with another round showing up this afternoon.

A little snow on the grass is possible in spots, though I’m not expecting anything meaningful. Rain totals stay light too, which is welcome news after the wet weekend.

Showers wind down tonight and temperatures tumble.

Wind chills in the teens are likely Tuesday morning, with a few spots possibly dipping into the single digits.

The sun should help Tuesday feel a little better, and temperatures start climbing again Wednesday, with 60s back by Thursday.