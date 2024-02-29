Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Cold Thursday before the temperatures start rising again

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Wind chills in the teens to start the day

This morning is noticeably colder than yesterday morning - by more than 40 degrees. Temperatures will be below average today before they start to rise again.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The winter feel is here. Morning temps are down in a massive way compared to 24 hours ago. 

Lingering snow showers fade and skies clear out, offering bright skies to counter the chill in the air. 

We'll start with the sun Friday, but clouds increase as a system passes to the south. Chances for precipitation are limited with nothing more than a spotty shower possible Friday night. 

Our weekend warmup peaks on Sunday with temps near 60. We'll peak Monday as a cold front approaches, bringing the chance for rain to the forecast as early as late Monday, but more likely Monday night and Tuesday. 