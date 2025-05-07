Metro Detroit weather: A comfortable day as rain fades Wednesday

We’re out the door this morning with temps in the 50s and some patchy fog to greet us.

Highs climb into the mid-70s by the afternoon.

Our long stretch of rain is finally wrapping up. A weak cold front slips through tonight, bringing the slight chance for a spotty shower, but drier days are ahead.

After Wednesday, the temperatures drop down a bit to wind down the week.

The 70s return just in time for the weekend, and we’re looking at a fantastic feel for Mother’s Day.

Next week, temperatures keep climbing to near 80 by Tuesday.