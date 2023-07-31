Metro Detroit weather: Comfortable, nice start to dry and warm week

Another great day is shaping up across Southeast Michigan.

We'll stay in the 70s for most of the day, eventually climbing toward 80 this afternoon.

An evening shower is possible, though the coverage will remain limited. That is one of the few chances for rain we will see this week.

High pressure wins out Tuesday and Wednesday leading to dry weather and highs in the low 80s before they climb to round out the week.

A cold front closes in on Thursday bringing with it a chance for showers and storms. Temps rise ahead of the front and come down for the weekend.

And be on the lookout for our full moon tonight! The first of two for the month.