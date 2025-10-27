Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Consistent temperatures in the 50s this Halloween week

By
Published  October 27, 2025 6:21am EDT
Seasonal Temperatures Monday

After a chilly start, temperatures warm to near seasonal values in the 50s. Readings remain that way this week with rain in by Thursday. Meteorologist Lori Pinson has your forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Another chilly start to the day with many locations reporting temperatures in the 30s.

Clear skies overnight bring plenty of sun to Michigan today. High pressure in control to our north will reinforce a northeasterly flow. Wind will pick up tomorrow and take a swing to the East, 10 to 15 mph.

What's next:

Consistent temperatures this week, no real cool down or warm up. Rain will enter the outlook by Thursday, extending into Halloween Friday. For October, we're still below standard rainfall amounts, as much as 1.43" of a deficit.

Beyond Michigan:

Heavy rains in the tropics today, as all eyes turn toward Jamaica and powerful hurricane Melissa. As of this writing, top winds are 140 mph, a strong category 4 with the potential to strengthen. Hurricane Warnings for Jamaica with Hurricane Melissa expected to make a turn to the north, with Haiti also preparing for heavy rains and gusty wind. 

