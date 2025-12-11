Sherrone Moore in custody amid police investigation after firing of Michigan Football coach

The Brief Former Michigan Football head coach Sherrone Moore is in custody in Washtenaw County. According to Pittsfield Township police, he was detained on Wednesday afternoon. This happened around the same time that news broke of his firing for "an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."



Just after his firing from the University of Michigan, news broke that former football coach Sherrone Moore is in custody after an incident in Pittsfield Township.

On Wednesday afternoon, U-M Athletic Director Warde Manuel released a statement saying that Moore had been fired with cause. According to Manuel's statement, a university investigation "found that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Hours later, Moore was booked in the Washtenaw County Jail.

Authorities have released few details, but the Pittsfield Township Police Department released a statement saying they responded to a report of an assault at a home, but did not name Moore. Police do not believe the alleged assault was random, but are unable to provide more details due to the sensitive nature of the case.

Moore has served as the head coach of the Wolverines for two seasons.

This season, his team went 9-3, most recently losing to top-ranked Ohio State in the regular season finale.

Michigan is scheduled to play Texas in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on New Year's Eve.

Students who FOX 2 spoke to about Moore's firing expressed surprise, with some saying they thought he would hold the role for at least a couple more seasons.

As of Thursday morning, Moore remains jailed in Washtenaw County as the investigation continues.

No charges have been filed.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.