Metro Detroit weather: Cool and rainy Wednesday ahead of dry stretch

Rain's coming back on Wednesday!

The morning commute looks mainly dry with scattered showers (isolated storm) more likely by noon and lasting off and on through the afternoon and evening before shutting down tonight.

Daytime temps look to be stuck in the 40s with an evening surge of warmth pushing us into the 50s by midnight.

Thursday and Friday will hold steady with a rain-free finish to the week. Dry and cooler for the weekend.

Expect below-average temperatures over the weekend before they climb again.

We'll start next week cool, but gradually warm, and by the end of the week, 60 is in play.