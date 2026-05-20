Metro Detroit weather: Cool, quiet, and dry Wednesday

The Brief After severe weather to start the week, a much quieter day is ahead in Southeast Michigan. Temps have also dipped. Rain returns to the forecast Friday.



A much quieter day ahead.

Severe weather yesterday produced a lot of wind damage. Kensington and Stony Creek Metroparks report numerous trees down. Wind damage in Livington county and in White Lake in Oakland County. Keego Harbor, Macomb and St. Clair also report wires and trees down. A hurricane force wind gust of 76 mph in Grosse Pointe. Gusty winds associated with the passage of a cold front that’s now east of the state.

High pressure building in today brings stable conditions to the state.

Another component to the cold front passage is a change in wind direction. We go from the south to north, ushering in temperatures that are as much as 20 degrees colder than yesterday. Highs Tuesday were near 88 degrees. Today’s high is expected to be around 64.

Overnight lows will settle around 41 degrees, chillier in the outlying areas, so protect your tender vegetation if you planted recently.

What's next:

Below seasonal temperatures continue into Thursday with milder air as we head toward the weekend and more chances for rain.