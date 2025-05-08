Metro Detroit weather: Cooler, breezy Thursday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Plan for a cooler and breezy Thursday as a cold front slides south across Southeast Michigan.
Highs will only climb to about 60 today.
A spotty shower is possible through the morning commute, but the bulk of the day stays dry.
Skies clear tonight with a lighter breeze, and temps will dip into the 30s by tomorrow morning.
The temps start back up after today, though.
A sweet Mother’s Day weekend is on tap, with just a slight chance for a shower Saturday evening into the night. The 70s win out and stretch into next week.