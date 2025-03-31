Metro Detroit weather: Cooler day Monday and into Tuesday

The calm after yesterday's storm.

Severe weather Sunday brought heavy rain and gusty winds. Storm damage was mainly the cause of high winds. Harbor Beach recorded a wind gust of 44mph. Trees down in Troy, Macomb and New Haven. Mobile home damage reported in Canton. A significant ice storm in Gaylord.

The system responsible, Low pressure with an accompanying cold front, is tracking east. On the back side of the Low, colder air is attempting to displace the mild air. For example, we start out in the 50s, but will fall to the 40s during the afternoon. Even colder overnight with lows below freezing.

Below seasonal weather continues into Tuesday with a high in the mid 40s (average high is 52). Don't worry, if you prefer the milder temperatures, readings will rise back to the 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Rain completing the mid week outlook.

So far, the Tiger's opening day Friday is dry with a high near 58 degrees. Go Tigers!