Metro Detroit weather: Cooler day with plenty of sun Thursday

A bit of patchy drizzle fades early today, making way for a cooldown with temps in the 50s and plenty of sun to define the day.

Highs Thursday will be in the upper 50s.

A system skirts across Canada to our north on Friday, doing little more than stirring up the wind. Expect bright skies to close out the week, with clouds building Saturday ahead of Sunday rain.

Temps finally settle into a steady rhythm, riding a bit above average through early next week, with some minor daily ups and downs.