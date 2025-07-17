Metro Detroit weather: Cooler and drier - but storms and heat aren't completely gone from the forecast

We’ll catch a break from the rain Thursday, with nothing more than a brief and spotty shower possible.

Mostly cloudy skies give way to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs climb to around 80 with clouds in the sky, but some sun will peek through as the day progresses. Humidity takes a step back today and bottoms out Friday, giving us a brief break from the stickiness.

Storms are back in the picture by Saturday afternoon.

The rain clears out Sunday, and temps begin to climb. By Wednesday, we’ll be taking aim at 90°.