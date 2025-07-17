Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Cooler and drier - but storms and heat aren't completely gone from the forecast

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  July 17, 2025 6:58am EDT
Rain moves out with cooler temps on tap

That flooding rain we saw Wednesday is gone, with only a very limited chance for some isolated rain Thursday. Alan Longstreet has what you can expect.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We’ll catch a break from the rain Thursday, with nothing more than a brief and spotty shower possible.

Mostly cloudy skies give way to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon. Highs climb to around 80 with clouds in the sky, but some sun will peek through as the day progresses. Humidity takes a step back today and bottoms out Friday, giving us a brief break from the stickiness. 

Storms are back in the picture by Saturday afternoon.

The rain clears out Sunday, and temps begin to climb. By Wednesday, we’ll be taking aim at 90°. 

