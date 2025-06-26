Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Cooler start before heat and storms later Thursday

By
Published  June 26, 2025 6:49am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit
Cooler start before heat cranks up

Cooler start before heat cranks up

It won't be as hot as it was last weekend or earlier this week, but today will still be a warm one. Storms are in the forecast, too. Alan Longstreet has what to expect.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We’re waking up to a cooler and less muggy start, but that won’t last long.

Heat and humidity build fast today, and storms eventually develop with the best chance arriving this afternoon.

Highs climb to the high 80s, with heat indices that will make it feel even warmer.

The severe threat remains limited, but it’s not zero. Southeast Michigan is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. Damaging wind and heavy rain are the main concerns. 

The weekend looks storm-free as the summer heat continues to hold. 

Weather Forecast