Metro Detroit weather: Cooler start before heat and storms later Thursday

We’re waking up to a cooler and less muggy start, but that won’t last long.

Heat and humidity build fast today, and storms eventually develop with the best chance arriving this afternoon.

Highs climb to the high 80s, with heat indices that will make it feel even warmer.

The severe threat remains limited, but it’s not zero. Southeast Michigan is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather. Damaging wind and heavy rain are the main concerns.

The weekend looks storm-free as the summer heat continues to hold.