Metro Detroit weather: Cooler temps this week

The Brief A stretch of below-average temperatures is ahead, with highs in the low 70s all week. Rain and storms arrive Tuesday.



We flipped the switch to cooler weather yesterday, and this week brings more of the same.

Expect partly sunny skies today with afternoon temperatures topping out in the low 70s.

Rain this week

We’ll stay dry through Tuesday morning before showers and storms begin developing during the afternoon. Severe weather doesn’t look especially likely, though a few stronger wind gusts can’t be ruled out, which is why the Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a Marginal Risk for severe weather.

A more widespread round of rain arrives later Wednesday and continues through Wednesday night before tapering off early Thursday. Rainfall totals of an inch or more are expected, a healthy dose of rain that will likely lead to rises on area rivers, streams, and creeks.

A few additional showers and storms may pop up Thursday and Friday afternoons, but coverage appears much more limited. Meantime, temps stay comfortably in the 70s all the way through the weekend.