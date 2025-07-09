Metro Detroit weather: Downpours, flooding risks, and strong storm chances Wednesday

The Brief Downpours could lead to localized flooding in Metro Detroit. Severe weather risks are limited, but there is a chance for damaging hail and gusty winds. Quiet weather returns to wrap up the week before storm chances come back into the forecast on Saturday.



Wet weather’s back!

Downpours are crossing the area this morning, with more rain likely this afternoon.

The day won't be a total washout as we’ll carve out some lulls, but it's a great day to keep the FOX 2 Weather App handy so you can track where hit-and-miss storms pop up this afternoon.

The severe risk is limited, but not zero. Localized gusty winds and hail are possible.

Heavy rain will be out there too. Some spots could see 1–3", which may lead to localized flooding, though most won’t see those higher totals.

Quieter weather wins out Thursday and Friday, but a weekend system sets up shop, bringing another round of storms on Saturday. Temps hover near 90° through the weekend and into early next week.