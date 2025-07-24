Metro Detroit weather: Extreme heat prompts advisory as temps, humidity spike Thursday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We’re turning up the heat and humidity today and tossing in some late-day storms.
Thursday high heat
By noon, highs will be hovering around 90, with the heat index - the combination of heat and humidity - approaching 100°, prompting a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
As the afternoon progresses, the temperatures continue to climb.
VIEW: Detroit cooling centers open for Heat Advisory
Heat safety
The Detroit Health Department provided tips for staying safe when the temperatures climb:
- Drink more water;
- Limit time outside between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., when it tends to be the hottest;
- Monitor for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, such as nausea, confusion, rapid or slowed heart rate.
Storm risks
Severe weather isn’t a slam dunk, but a Marginal Risk is in place for an isolated damaging wind gust around 60 mph or localized flooding.
Looking forward
The heat eases slightly into the weekend with highs holding in the mid and upper 80s. A spotty storm is possible Friday, with a better chance for storms Saturday.