Metro Detroit weather: Extreme heat prompts advisory as temps, humidity spike Thursday

The Brief Heat index values will be at or above 100 degrees Thursday, prompting a Heat Advisory for much of the day. With the heat comes storm chances. The greatest storm threats will be strong winds and localized flooding.



We’re turning up the heat and humidity today and tossing in some late-day storms.

Thursday high heat

By noon, highs will be hovering around 90, with the heat index - the combination of heat and humidity - approaching 100°, prompting a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

As the afternoon progresses, the temperatures continue to climb.

VIEW: Detroit cooling centers open for Heat Advisory

Heat safety

The Detroit Health Department provided tips for staying safe when the temperatures climb:

Drink more water;

Limit time outside between 8 a.m. and 9 p.m., when it tends to be the hottest;

Monitor for signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke, such as nausea, confusion, rapid or slowed heart rate.

Storm risks

Severe weather isn’t a slam dunk, but a Marginal Risk is in place for an isolated damaging wind gust around 60 mph or localized flooding.

Looking forward

The heat eases slightly into the weekend with highs holding in the mid and upper 80s. A spotty storm is possible Friday, with a better chance for storms Saturday.