LIST: Detroit cooling centers open for Heat Advisory

The Brief A Heat Advisory has been issued from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. The heat and humidity will lead to heat index values of 100+. Detroit cooling centers will be open, with some extending hours during the advisory.



With temperatures expected to soar Thursday, Detroit cooling centers will be available for those that need them.

Highs are expected to be in the 90s, with the humidity cranking the heat indices up to 100+ degrees. This has prompted a Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Detroit cooling centers

Three Detroit cooling centers will be open with extended hours - 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. - on Thursday:

Patton Recreation Center at 2301 Woodmere Street

Heilmann Recreation Center at 19601 Brock Avenue

Northwest Activities Center at 18100 Meyers Road

Other cooling centers at city recreation centers will be open for normal hours:

Adams Butzel Complex (10500 Lyndon, Detroit, MI 48328)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Butzel Family Center (7737 Kercheval, Detroit, MI 48214)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Clemente (2631 Bagley, Detroit MI 48216)—Monday-Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Coleman A. Young (2751 Robert Bradby, Detroit, MI 48207)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Center at A.B Ford (100 Lenox St., Detroit MI 48215)—Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crowell (16630 Lahser, Detroit, MI 48219)—Monday-Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Farwell (2781 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48234)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kemeny (2260 Fort St., Detroit, MI 48217)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lasky (13200 Fenelon, Detroit, MI 48212)—Monday-Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Williams (8431 Rosa Parks, Detroit, MI 48206)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Additionally, Detroit libraries can be used as cooling centers during operating hours. See when each branch is open here.

Featured article

Staying safe in extreme heat

"With dangerously high temperatures expected on Thursday, we’re urging all Detroiters to take precaution and stay cool," said Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer, Denise Fair Razo. "Cooling centers are open across the city, and can provide a safe, cool space for anyone who needs it. Please remember to check on your neighbors, especially seniors, children, and pets who face greater health risks when temperatures rise."

The Detroit Health Department provided tips for staying safe when the temperatures climb: