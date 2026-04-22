Metro Detroit weather: A fantastic day ahead with highs in the 70s

The Brief It's a cool start to the day, but not as cool as it has been. Highs will climb to the 70s as rain chances stay limited for most.



Hey look — we’re not freezing this morning!

Temps are still cool, but manageably so, and the day ends up looking fantastic with highs near 70. A little cooler by the lakes.

Rain chances stay limited, and most stay dry, though there’s a small chance for a late-day storm south, mainly in Monroe and Lenawee counties.

Friday brings a better shot at rain, but it likely waits until the evening and helps usher in some weekend changes.

Even so, dry weather should still win the weekend as temperatures back off a bit, then cool a little more next week.