Metro Detroit weather forecast: Another chilly day, but warmer temps are ahead for Memorial Day weekend

The Brief Sun and highs in the 60s will make today feel decent, ahead of an even bigger warmup. By the end of the weekend, temps are back to the 70s just in time for Memorial Day.



It’s another chilly start to the day, but a warm-up is coming, and we’ll get back to some sun.

Add in highs in the 60s, and it should wind up feeling pretty decent.

Rain's back Friday night and spills into Saturday, which may end up more of a washout. The wind picks up too.

By Sunday, though, things look less wet, and rain chances fade even further for Memorial Day as temperatures begin to climb.

Temperatures keep climbing next week, and 80s show up in time for the first weekend of June.