Metro Detroit weather: Heat continues before a cold front breaks up the warm stretch
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Weather on repeat, yet again Wednesday.
Highs climb into the 80s again under sunny skies.
A cold front sags into the Great Lakes and finally breaks up our beautiful monotony. Rain will be limited with the front, but a stray evening shower is possible Thursday.
Check out FOX Futurecast and notice coverage of the rain is limited:
What's next:
Temps dip behind the front, but we're right back at the 80s on Sunday.
The weekend winds up mainly dry with the chance for rain later Sunday.