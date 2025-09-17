Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Heat continues before a cold front breaks up the warm stretch

By
Published  September 17, 2025 6:25am EDT
Nice stretch of weather continues

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Weather on repeat, yet again Wednesday. 

Highs climb into the 80s again under sunny skies.

A cold front sags into the Great Lakes and finally breaks up our beautiful monotony. Rain will be limited with the front, but a stray evening shower is possible Thursday. 

Check out FOX Futurecast and notice coverage of the rain is limited:

What's next:

Temps dip behind the front, but we're right back at the 80s on Sunday. 

The weekend winds up mainly dry with the chance for rain later Sunday. 

