Metro Detroit weather: Heat continues before a cold front breaks up the warm stretch

Weather on repeat, yet again Wednesday.

Highs climb into the 80s again under sunny skies.

A cold front sags into the Great Lakes and finally breaks up our beautiful monotony. Rain will be limited with the front, but a stray evening shower is possible Thursday.

Check out FOX Futurecast and notice coverage of the rain is limited:

What's next:

Temps dip behind the front, but we're right back at the 80s on Sunday.

The weekend winds up mainly dry with the chance for rain later Sunday.