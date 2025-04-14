Metro Detroit weather: Highs near 70 Monday before the chance for a rain and snow mix tomorrow

We're off to a good start this Monday.

Morning temperatures exceed seasonal values. We're in the 40s, near 50 degrees. Our normal start would put us in the 30s. No complaints here, as afternoon highs could reach as much as 10 degrees above average - 68 instead of 58. In case you're wondering, the record for today is 82 set in 2023.

Of course, change is on the way. A cold front will move across the state this afternoon, bringing gusty winds, slight chance for a shower and a drop in temperatures for Tuesday. Our temperatures will actually fall below seasonal (around 49) and set the stage at the surface and aloft for a rain/snow mix. Timing set for your morning commute, ending by noon. Little to no accumulation.

Readings start to rebound Wednesday and Thursday with highs returning to the 50s. Rain then becomes the dominant precipitation by the end of the week.