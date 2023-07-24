Metro Detroit weather: Hot week in store

The week starts with temperatures in the lower to mid-80s, but those temperatures soar later.

Monday evening could bring some isolated showers and thunderstorms to the area, but that will fade by night.

Tuesday is dry, with temperatures in the high 80s.

By Wednesday our thunderstorm chances increase as the temperatures rise. These storms will arrive in the evening, with a chance for severe weather. Downpours will also be possible in localized areas.

Highs will be around 90 Wednesday and stay at or above 90 through Friday. Storm chances return for the weekend.