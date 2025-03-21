Metro Detroit weather: A little sun Friday, but rain and snow arrives tonight

Welcome to the first full day of spring! Only - it won't feel like it when you first step outside.

We'll start Friday in the upper 20s. Ouch, but hey, at least there’s no snow. That's poor solace for drastic temperature shift we've felt since Thursday morning. In the past 24 hours, everyone in Southeast Michigan is more than 20 degrees colder.

Despite the temps, we’ll get some sun, and a southerly wind helps lift temps into the 50s by afternoon.

Light rain and snow return Friday evening and wrap up early Saturday, followed by a cold weekend. Another round of rain and snow moves in late Sunday and lasts through the night.

As for any big spring warmups? Not so much.

Looking ahead to the next seven days, we'll stay below normal with highs in the mid to upper 40s.