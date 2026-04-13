Metro Detroit weather: Mild start to the day with morning rain ahead of a wet week

A mild start to your Monday.

Winds out of the south keep warmer than seasonal temperatures at the forefront today. Yesterday's high was 82 degrees. We begin our Monday with readings as high as 30 degrees warmer than Sunday's start. Today's high temperature will also reflect the warmth. Look for highs near 80 again.

Scattered showers complete your morning outlook. Much of the rain will be done by the afternoon, but not for the work week. There is rain in the forecast every day until Friday with the potential for storms Tuesday.

So far, with dry conditions and warmer than average temperatures, Friday is the peak day of the week.

Rain returns Saturday, with chillier air taking over Sunday. Highs only in the 50s.