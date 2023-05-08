Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Monday night rain before stretch of nice weather

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Nice stretch of weather moves in

Rich Luterman has what to expect in the forecast this week.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - After some Monday evening and late-night showers, a quiet and mild stretch moves in.

That stretch sticks around from Tuesday through Thursday. The next weather system brings a chance for some showers Friday afternoon into Saturday and Mother’s Day on Sunday.

No all-day soakers are expected, though the weekend ahead looks a bit unsettled

Daily forecast:

Rest of Monday evening/night…. Cloudy with scattered light rain showers…. Low 49

Tuesday:  Partly sunny and pleasant…. High 68

Wednesday:  Lots of sun…. NICE    high 72

Thursday:  Mostly sunny… WARMER….. high 77

Friday:  Mostly cloudy and MILD…. PM shower chance…. High 76

Saturday:  Cloudy with a few showers…. High 75

Sunday (Mother’s Day):   Cloudy with a few showers….. high 68