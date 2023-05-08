Metro Detroit weather: Monday night rain before stretch of nice weather

After some Monday evening and late-night showers, a quiet and mild stretch moves in.

That stretch sticks around from Tuesday through Thursday. The next weather system brings a chance for some showers Friday afternoon into Saturday and Mother’s Day on Sunday.

No all-day soakers are expected, though the weekend ahead looks a bit unsettled

Daily forecast:

Rest of Monday evening/night…. Cloudy with scattered light rain showers…. Low 49

Tuesday: Partly sunny and pleasant…. High 68

Wednesday: Lots of sun…. NICE high 72

Thursday: Mostly sunny… WARMER….. high 77

Friday: Mostly cloudy and MILD…. PM shower chance…. High 76

Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers…. High 75

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Cloudy with a few showers….. high 68