Metro Detroit weather: More dense fog and more rain Thursday

The Brief A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for Southeast Michigan until noon. Rain moves in around midday before fading and then returning overnight into tomorrow. Winter makes a return this weekend with cold and snow.



Plan for a slow go on the morning commute as dense fog blankets all of Southeast Michigan and lingers for a while.

A Dense Fog Advisory runs through noon.

Rain outlook

Showers and storms firing upstream in Indiana drift in around midday.

Check out future radar and notice most of us pick up some rain:

Wet weather tapers off later this afternoon, but rain returns tonight and lingers into Friday morning.

Friday will be another interesting one as temps peak early, then fall fast as the day rolls on. Winds whip up, pushing afternoon wind chills back into the 20s.

Winter returns

Winter's back this weekend, with flurries possible Saturday and light snow showers a better bet Sunday.

Temps stay suppressed early next week, though a rebound toward 40° is still on the table down the road.