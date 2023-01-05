Metro Detroit weather: More seasonal temperatures return with on-and-off snow showers Thursday

What a difference 24 hours makes! Big changes from yesterday's foggy, rainy day as we begin our Thursday with clear views.

Skies are still cloudy as light snow showers are developing. After touching 60 degrees yesterday, we've dropped back down into the more seasonal 30s to begin today. We will gradually build to roughly 39 degrees for today's high as the snow showers continue on and off for the majority of the day. Accumulation is not a main concern, although later this evening and tonight some of that snow could stick to grassy surfaces if intense enough.

Overnight Thursday into Friday low temperatures fall to 32 degrees as light snow showers linger.

Heading to the last day of the work week we will see a pretty consistent pattern. High temperatures again rise to the upper 30s with a flurry possible. These temperatures continue through the weekend.

Early next week we return to the low 40s as the above-average temperature trend continues through the middle of the month. Enjoy it while it's here because we can't avoid winter forever!