Metro Detroit weather: Morning rain ahead of a windy Monday

Morning rain and some rumbles of thunder could greet Metro Detroit to start the week, but don’t worry — it’s not an all-day affair.

Showers and storms should move out by around 11 a.m., leaving behind a much windier setup for the afternoon. Winds will crank up quickly, with steady speeds between 15 and 30 mph and gusts topping out near 45 mph. Hold onto your hats — and your trash bins.

Despite the wind, temperatures will make a solid run to around 70 degrees by early afternoon. But that mild air won’t stick around. Cooler air pours in tonight, dropping us to about 43 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. The wind machine powers down overnight, so it’ll feel a bit calmer by morning.

Tuesday shapes up to be the kind of day you want to bottle: dry, mostly sunny, and comfortably cool with a high near 66. Wednesday turns the dial back toward warmth with highs near 71 and a bit more humidity. A stray shower could pop up, but the day looks mostly dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Bottom line: after a noisy start today and a windy afternoon, we’re trending drier, calmer, and a little warmer by midweek.