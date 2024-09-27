Metro Detroit weather: Mostly cloudy end to the week with highs in the mid-70s

Plan on a decent day to wind down the week.

Mostly cloudy skies will dominate as rain approaches, possibly arriving as early as sunset in our southernmost communities. Take a look at the future radar for 7 p.m.—showers could pop up in Monroe and Lenawee counties by then.

While rain chances aren’t zero for the Tigers game, I’m betting dry weather wins out, with rain holding off until at least midnight in the city.

Scattered showers stick around through the weekend, but temps remain steady.