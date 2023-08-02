Metro Detroit weather: Partly sunny as wildfire smoke fades Wednesday

Another nice summer day is set for Southeast Michigan.

Partly sunny skies are expected as the thick veil of smoke from yesterday fades.

Temperatures will reach the low 80s before soaring to the high 80s Thursday.

A cold front approaches Thursday and wet weather becomes possible by the evening, though coverage doesn't look all that impressive and some data keeps us totally dry.

Temps peak Thursday into the high 80s before falling. Low 80s arrive for the weekend and remain into next week.