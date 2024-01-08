Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Quiet Monday before heavy, wet snow Tuesday morning

By FOX 2 Staff
Snow coming this week

Monday weather will be quiet, but Metro Detroit will see snow this week. Alan Longstreet has what to expect.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The week starts with quiet weather before wet weather, including snow, moves in.

Monday will be cloudy with wind chills around freezing.

Tuesday morning there will be bursts of heavy, wet snow that will impact the commute. Between 2 to 4 inches of snow could pile up quickly. Give yourself extra time Tuesday morning and plan for a tricky commute.

That snow changes over to rain for the afternoon.

Rain showers continue Wednesday before more snow heading into the weekend. The weekend storm is expected to drop more snow than Tuesday's. 

