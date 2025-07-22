Metro Detroit weather: A seasonal day ahead before the summer swelter returns

It feels more like fall than summer this morning.

Temperatures are below seasonal; in the 40s and 50s to start. We can attribute this to a northeast wind rotating clockwise around High pressure to our north. As that High moves to the east, our wind will become more of a southerly flow, increasing the heat and humidity levels. Highs today near seasonal values, around 83. Wednesday starts the warm-up with a high near 90 degrees.

To our west, a warm front will eventually lift north across the state, helping to pop our temperatures up and bringing the threat of storms.

Dry conditions today through most of Thursday with storms coming in Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, the heat and humidity builds up to mid-90s Thursday with a heat index (combination of high heat and humidity) exceeding 100 degrees.

The summer swelter continues through the weekend.