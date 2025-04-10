Metro Detroit weather: Snow and rain to start the morning, with some lingering showers in the forecast

The flakes are flying this morning!

Rain and snow will stick around through the morning commute, with scattered showers lingering into the afternoon before we shut it all down tonight.

Visibility has been reduced during heavier snow bursts, and while it’s sticking to the grass, roads are mostly just wet. We could still pick up another 0.5–1 inch this morning, but rain will take over as the main player as the day goes on.

It also stays cold Thursday, with highs only anticipated to reach 40 today.

Temps climb from here, and the weekend is looking a lot better. We’ll kick off the warmup Friday as highs climb to near 50 and continue to rise.

A few showers are possible late Sunday, with a shot at storms Monday as temps peak in the 60s.

After Monday, temperatures dip to below average, but they are still predicted to be around 50.