Metro Detroit weather: Some light rain possible Thursday as temps remain steady

Clouds and cool with just a few showers bubbling up south Thursday morning and midday.

Any rain that falls today will remain light and south, with most of Metro Detroit staying dry.

That rain is tied to an approaching warm front that does make it through Southeast Michigan, meaning temps are steady, though below average, the next week.

They will stay in the mid to upper 50s, while the average for this time of year is 64.

Widespread wet weather arrives Friday night and Saturday. Those totals will wind up over an inch in spots.

While Sunday's rain will be less, showers will linger.