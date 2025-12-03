Man accused of murdering stepfather in Pontiac

article

The Brief A Pontiac man is accused of murdering his stepfather over the weekend. Terrell Edwards is facing multiple charges, including murder. Antonio Craig was found dead in a truck on Saturday night.



A Pontiac man is now facing charges stemming from the murder of his stepfather, who was found shot to death over the weekend.

Terrell Quayshawn Edwards, 26, was arraigned Wednesday on charges of first-degree murder, two counts of felony firearm, and one count of felon in possession of a firearm.

The backstory:

The victim, Antonio Craig, was found shot to death inside a pickup truck near his Pontiac home just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday. According to the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office, Edwards allegedly shot at Craig five times, striking him four times.

Related article

With the help of license plate readers and doorbell cameras, investigators identified Edwards as a suspect, and found him about two hours later in the parking lot of a restaurant in the area of Dixie Highway and Scott Lake Road in Waterford Township. He was pulled over and arrested.

"Antonio Craig was loved by many, and his loss will be felt in the community," said Prosecutor Karen McDonald. "Our thoughts are with his loved ones as we work to hold his killer accountable."