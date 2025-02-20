Metro Detroit weather: Some light snow to start Thursday

Light snow lingers through the morning commute before winding down by the afternoon.

Clouds will stick around and temps stay limited. Temperatures climb to the low 20s with wind chills in the teens again this afternoon.

Snow totals hover around half an inch, which isn’t much, but it’s just enough to make for a slick commute in spots.

Dry weather holds Friday and Saturday, with rain or snow showers returning Sunday night into early next week.

Don’t call it a warmup. We climb back to freezing Sunday and set our sights on 40 next week.