Metro Detroit weather: Storms this afternoon ahead of a cooler weekend

We put the perfection of days past behind us and welcome back storms this afternoon.

It won't be as warm as Thursday - highs will climb into the low 70s Friday.

A spotty shower is possible early, but the main window to watch is from 3–9 p.m. Severe weather isn’t likely, though gusty winds and small hail are possible. The biggest concern is heavy rain, with localized totals of 1 to 1.5 inches potentially causing flooding in low-lying or flood-prone spots.

Temps turn cooler for the weekend as the cold front clears the area. Expect afternoon highs in the 50s and 60s with morning lows in the 40s and 30s. But hey, we’ll keep it dry!

Temps bounce back Monday and Tuesday before another cold front rolls through midweek, bringing a cooldown and a renewed storm chance.

With that, temperatures dip below average again.