Metro Detroit weather: Storms return to the forecast as the humidity cranks up Wednesday

By
Published  July 16, 2025 6:44am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit
Humidity cranks up ahead of storms

We're cranking up the humidity as storms return to the forecast Wednesday. Alan Longstreet has what you can expect.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We’ll crank the humidity and bring back the rain today. 

Isolated storms are possible this morning, with more widespread wet weather likely this afternoon. Most storms fade by evening, though we’ll keep a low chance for a stray storm to sneak into Southeast Michigan tonight. 

Severe weather isn’t likely, but isolated wind gusts up to 60 mph can’t be ruled out. The Storm Prediction Center has us under a marginal risk:

With so much moisture in the air and slow-moving storms, localized flooding is also a concern, especially in flood-prone areas. 

A stray storm is possible Thursday before cooler, drier air arrives. Temps dip into the 70s by Friday. 

