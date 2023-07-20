Metro Detroit weather: Strong wind, hail biggest threats during Thursday thunderstorms

Storms Thursday will put an end to our picture-perfect weather.

There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms with our main window being 3-7 this afternoon. The storms will initiate as individual cells before evolving into a solid line. By 5 p.m. storms are likely. Here's the simulated radar at 5 pm.

Strong wind and hail are our two greatest threats, and while the tornado threat is low, it's not zero.

According to the National Weather Service, we could see hail larger than an inch and winds up to 60 mph.

Nothing more than a spotty shower Friday with a dry Saturday on tap.

Our temps fade a touch Friday, but they'll crank back up. Next week looks hot.