Metro Detroit weather: Sun returns ahead of a milder weekend

We’ll put the snow behind us and eventually welcome back the sun today.

Highs will touch 50 under brighter skies, making for a nice end to the week.

Temps climb through the weekend, though it’ll still feel cool by mid-April standards. Highs will hit the low to mid-50s with sun.

Don’t expect much rain, just a spotty shower possible on Sunday.

Temps peak Monday - all the way into the 60s - ahead of a cold front, and the chill makes a comeback after that.

Next week looks better than the one we’re coming off of, but a true warmup still dodges us.