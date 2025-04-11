Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Sun returns ahead of a milder weekend

By
Published  April 11, 2025 7:27am EDT
FOX 2 Detroit

Nice Friday on tap

After some colder and wet weather this week, Friday will be a nice day, with temperatures headed up.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We’ll put the snow behind us and eventually welcome back the sun today. 

Highs will touch 50 under brighter skies, making for a nice end to the week.

Temps climb through the weekend, though it’ll still feel cool by mid-April standards. Highs will hit the low to mid-50s with sun.

Don’t expect much rain, just a spotty shower possible on Sunday. 

Temps peak Monday - all the way into the 60s - ahead of a cold front, and the chill makes a comeback after that. 

Next week looks better than the one we’re coming off of, but a true warmup still dodges us. 

