Metro Detroit weather: Sun returns ahead of a milder weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - We’ll put the snow behind us and eventually welcome back the sun today.
Highs will touch 50 under brighter skies, making for a nice end to the week.
Temps climb through the weekend, though it’ll still feel cool by mid-April standards. Highs will hit the low to mid-50s with sun.
Don’t expect much rain, just a spotty shower possible on Sunday.
Temps peak Monday - all the way into the 60s - ahead of a cold front, and the chill makes a comeback after that.
Next week looks better than the one we’re coming off of, but a true warmup still dodges us.