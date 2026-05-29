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Metro Detroit weather: Sunny and rain-free weekend ahead

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Published  May 29, 2026 6:40 AM EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit
Rain-free stretch continues headed into the weekend

Rain-free stretch continues headed into the weekend

We're headed into the weekend rain-free, and it stays that way for a while!

The Brief

    • Highs climb to around 80 Friday headed into a slightly cooler weekend. 
    • Sunny, dry conditions will continue all weekend and into next week.
    • Our next chance of rain doesn't arrive until the end of next week.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Rain-free for days!

A cool start gives way to a warm finish today, with most of Southeast Michigan climbing to around 80 this afternoon. 

Saturday takes a step back, but to be clear, 70 with sun ain't all that bad. 

Temps start climbing again Sunday, and the sunny stretch keeps rolling. 

What's next:

Next week brings even warmer air and continued dry weather. 

The next chance for rain comes back next Friday, giving us another week of the good stuff. 

Weather Forecast