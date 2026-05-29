Metro Detroit weather: Sunny and rain-free weekend ahead

The Brief Highs climb to around 80 Friday headed into a slightly cooler weekend. Sunny, dry conditions will continue all weekend and into next week. Our next chance of rain doesn't arrive until the end of next week.



Rain-free for days!

A cool start gives way to a warm finish today, with most of Southeast Michigan climbing to around 80 this afternoon.

Saturday takes a step back, but to be clear, 70 with sun ain't all that bad.

Temps start climbing again Sunday, and the sunny stretch keeps rolling.

What's next:

Next week brings even warmer air and continued dry weather.

The next chance for rain comes back next Friday, giving us another week of the good stuff.