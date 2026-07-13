Reports: Michigan AD Warde Manuel is out after internal investigation

The Brief After numerous scandals and investigations revolving University of Michigan athletics, Warde Manuel may be out. An internal investigation was conducted regarding the Athletic Director's tenure, looking into the culture and environment surrounding multiple incidents. Manuel has presided over NCAA championships in football and basketball but incidents like the Sherrone Moore affair with a staff and his criminal case contributed to Manuel's possible downfall.



Numerous reports are suggesting that Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel may be on his way out.

This all stems from an ongoing third-party investigation into the Wolverines' athletic culture. And now the question everyone is asking: What will happen with Athletic Director Warde Manuel?

The Michigan Board of Regents is expected to meet this week as the investigation into the culture at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor wraps up.

FOX 2 is told the results and findings of the investigation will be released on Thursday.

This comes after Athletic Director Warde Manuel's tenure has been plagued with scandals, including former football coach Jim Harbaugh and the scouting and sign-stealing investigation involving Connor Stallions.

Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel

Most recently, football coach Sherrone Moore was fired following allegations that he had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. That incident prompted the broader investigation.

A Chicago-based firm has been conducting the investigation.

Defenders of Manuel will point out he presided over NCAA championships in football, coming in 2023 and in men's basketball in 2026.

Manuel hired U-M basketball coach Dusty May, who left for the Dallas Mavericks this spring, but also hand-picked Moore to take over the football program for Harbaugh when he left for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Related:

Manuel is a Michigan alum who played in the late 1980s under legendary coach Bo Schembechler.

Stay with FOX 2 for more information on this developing story.

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