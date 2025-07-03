Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Sunny, warm end to the week before 90s return for 4th of July weekend

By and FOX 2 Staff
Published  July 3, 2025 6:25am EDT
Sunny day with stray shower chance later

Today will be a repeat of yesterday - warm and sunny with a chance for stray wet weather later in the day. Alan Longstreet has your full forecast.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - It’ll be a rinse and repeat kind of day: mostly sunny, a dry start, with a stray afternoon storm developing. 

At the hottest, highs will be close to 90 but won't make it there today. 

Here’s a look at late afternoon and evening. I’d favor areas from Detroit to Ann Arbor, and points south and west, to catch a storm, but it’s possible anywhere. 

Friday brings a similar setup with a mainly dry Fourth of July. 

Humidity cranks up for the weekend as temps settle in the low 90s. Our best bet for storms comes later Sunday into Monday. 

