Metro Detroit weather: Sunny, warm end to the week before 90s return for 4th of July weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It’ll be a rinse and repeat kind of day: mostly sunny, a dry start, with a stray afternoon storm developing.
At the hottest, highs will be close to 90 but won't make it there today.
Here’s a look at late afternoon and evening. I’d favor areas from Detroit to Ann Arbor, and points south and west, to catch a storm, but it’s possible anywhere.
Friday brings a similar setup with a mainly dry Fourth of July.
Humidity cranks up for the weekend as temps settle in the low 90s. Our best bet for storms comes later Sunday into Monday.