Expand / Collapse search

Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures drop a bit, but still another hot day

By
Published  May 22, 2024 6:16am EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit

Another hot day

Temperatures drop just a bit for Wednesday, but it will still be a hot day in Metro Detroit.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The last three days have been hot. 

We're off to another warm start, but temps take a slight step back.

A cold front slips through midday and brings with it the off chance for a shower or storm from (mid-morning through early afternoon), but coverage will be limited if we wind up with anything. 

Dew points drop off a little bit late today and continue the comedown Thursday and Friday leading to a sweet feel for the finish of the week. 

We'll see another round of rain Friday night and Saturday morning followed by a Sunday lull. Sunday night rain will linger into the Holiday as temps take a cooler turn. 