Metro Detroit weather: Temperatures drop a bit, but still another hot day

The last three days have been hot.

We're off to another warm start, but temps take a slight step back.

A cold front slips through midday and brings with it the off chance for a shower or storm from (mid-morning through early afternoon), but coverage will be limited if we wind up with anything.

Dew points drop off a little bit late today and continue the comedown Thursday and Friday leading to a sweet feel for the finish of the week.

We'll see another round of rain Friday night and Saturday morning followed by a Sunday lull. Sunday night rain will linger into the Holiday as temps take a cooler turn.