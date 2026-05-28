Metro Detroit weather: Temps take a small step back today, but the sun remains

We'll cool things down and keep the sun.

Another phenomenal day of weather shows up across Southeast Michigan, with highs around 70.

Plan for a cooler Friday morning with a summer feel by afternoon, followed by another cooldown for the weekend with no rain to accompany the transition.

Our weather is dominated by an omega block — high pressure stalled out high in the atmosphere, which will keep the rain away through most or all of next week as temps climb once again.