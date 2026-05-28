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Metro Detroit weather: Temps take a small step back today, but the sun remains

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Published  May 28, 2026 6:57 AM EDT
Weather Forecast
FOX 2 Detroit
A bit cooler but the sun remains

A bit cooler but the sun remains

The temperature falls a bit today, but the sun sticks around in Metro Detroit.

DETROIT (FOX 2) - We'll cool things down and keep the sun. 

Another phenomenal day of weather shows up across Southeast Michigan, with highs around 70.

Plan for a cooler Friday morning with a summer feel by afternoon, followed by another cooldown for the weekend with no rain to accompany the transition. 

Our weather is dominated by an omega block — high pressure stalled out high in the atmosphere, which will keep the rain away through most or all of next week as temps climb once again. 

Weather Forecast