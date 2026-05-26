Metro Detroit weather: Warm but comfortable day ahead as humidity levels stay in check

The Brief Highs will be in the 80s today with manageable dew points, so it won't be too muggy. Mild temps remain headed into Wednesday, when it is expected to be even warmer.



Temperatures are climbing back into the 80s across Metro Detroit today, but thankfully the humidity won’t be nearly as intense as some of the sticky stretches we’ve dealt with recently.

Expect a warm and pleasant day overall with a good mix of sunshine and clouds as afternoon highs climb to around 83 degrees.

While it will certainly feel warm, dew points stay relatively manageable, meaning it should feel noticeably more comfortable compared to the muggy air masses we often see this time of year. It’s the kind of late-spring day where you can still enjoy being outside without immediately feeling weighed down by humidity.

Tonight remains mild with overnight lows only dropping to around 61 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday turns even warmer with highs pushing near 85 degrees during the afternoon.

Most of the day looks dry, but a few showers and an isolated thunderstorm could develop later in the day as a weak disturbance moves through the region. At this point, widespread severe weather is not expected, but a brief downpour or rumble of thunder will be possible for some neighborhoods.

What's next:

Behind that system, a quieter stretch of weather settles in for the second half of the week. Thursday brings mostly sunny skies and cooler temperatures back into the 70s, and that pattern looks to hold through the upcoming weekend as well.

The extended forecast looks fairly tranquil with little to no meaningful rain chance, plenty of sunshine, and comfortable late-May temperatures sticking around for several days.