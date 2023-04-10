Metro Detroit weather: Warm stretch before some weekend rain chances

A great stretch of weather continues this week.

Highs will stay in the 70s through Saturday before they start to fall Sunday and into next week.

Rain chances will increase for the upcoming weekend as a cold front crosses the region. Next week features much cooler air.

Daily forecast:

Rest of Monday evening/night… A few clouds….. not as cool….. low 45

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and mild…. High 73

Wednesday: Lots of sun…. breezy and warmer…. High 77

Thursday: Mostly sunny and NICE….. high 78

Friday: Sun and clouds….. VERY MILD……high 77

Saturday: Mostly cloudy…. Shower chance…..high 74

Sunday: Cloudy and cooler…. A few rain showers….. high 65